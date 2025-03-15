© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
NIPSCO (electric utility) will be conducting work at our tower site Friday, March 14th which may result in broadcast interruptions between 9 am - 5 pm. Streaming services should not be affected, WATCH NOW.

Syria's government announces a new Constitution even as it struggles to unite the country

By Jane Arraf,
Scott Simon
Published March 15, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT

Just over three months since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria's leaders are struggling to build a new, unified country.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon