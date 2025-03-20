© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Expansion to Indiana's Lifeline Law sent to the governor's desk

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 20, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
Wendy McNamara is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing glasses and a blue jacket over a blue top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) is the sponsor of an expansion of Indiana's Lifeline Law.

Indiana is a stroke of the governor’s pen away from expanding its Lifeline Law to shield more young people from underage drinking charges.

Current law provides immunity from underage drinking charges to someone who seeks police or medical help for another person. But it doesn’t provide that same immunity to the underage drinker experiencing a medical issue themselves.

Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said the bill she sponsors, SB 74, closes that gap.

“Under the Lifeline Law, immunity applies to offenses such as public intoxication, minor possession, minor consumption and minor transportation of alcohol,” McNamara said.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said her son has been a resident advisor at Indiana University the last couple of years.

“He believes that this bill will absolutely save lives in Indiana,” Hamilton said.

The House voted 87-3 on Thursday to send the bill to the governor’s desk.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
