Lawmakers expand human sexuality instruction bill to include fetal development

House lawmakers broadened a measure meant to increase transparency about human sexuality instruction in schools. It now also requires education about aspects of fetal development and publishing information about the course instructor.

SB 442 says a school’s governing authority must approve and publish any instruction materials used to teach human sexuality and create a grievance process.

Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) is the bill’s author. He said parents can already choose whether to let the school educate their children about human sexuality. The measure just gives parents more information to make that decision.

“Publishing this information just helps parents better decide whether they want to opt their child out,” he said.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Lawmakers added more requirements to the bill Wednesday. One says human sexuality instruction must also include a high-quality rendering or animation that shows the fertilization process and each state of fetal development.

That amendment also says the instruction must include a high-definition ultrasound video — at least three minutes long — that shows the development of a fetus’s brain, heart and other vital organs.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) opposed the amendment. He said he wants to give students more information about human sexuality instruction, but it should not be limited to information about pregnancy and fetal development. He said topics like sexually transmitted infections and how they are contracted should also be included.

“Are we opening the door here to a broad discussion of, let’s call it everything about sex except the sex act? That’s what’s troubling me here,” he said. “I would favor that. But we ought to recognize what we’re doing here, and we ought to have additional amendments.”

Additionally, schools must post whether the course will be taught to male and female students in separate rooms or in a unified setting and whether the instructor will be male or female.

Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) said the instructor’s gender doesn’t matter as long as they’re qualified to teach the course.

“I don’t think that just because you’re a man or a woman, you would be teaching it any differently,” she said. “I mean, let’s treat teachers as the professionals they are.”

The bill passed along party lines and will now advance to the full House.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.