© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Gov. Mike Braun seeks to identify 'marriage penalties' in state tax, benefit policies

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:40 PM CDT
Mike Braun is a White man, balding with dark hair. He is wearing glasses.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun issued an executive order directing state agencies to identify marriage disincentives in state tax, benefit and welfare policies.

Gov. Mike Braun is ordering state agencies to identify what he calls “marriage penalties” in state tax and benefit policies.

Braun calls marriage a “fundamental cornerstone” and said state government shouldn’t do anything to disincentivize marriage.

But policies he said that do include the state’s tax deduction for renters, which is $3,000 for both single and married filers. Another example Braun cited is the maximum credit for 529 plan contributions, which is $1,500 whether single or married.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Braun is directing the Indiana Department of Revenue and all other state agencies that oversee benefit or welfare policies to identify marriage disincentives and develop recommendations to change them.

Braun can’t address those policies unilaterally — the legislature would have to approve any changes.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith