Airlines trade group VP discusses Newark Airport delays

All right. For more on this, we're joined by Paul Rinaldi. He's a former air traffic controller who's now senior vice president of operations and safety with Airlines for America - that's a trade group that lobbies on behalf of airlines. So, Paul, we just heard Jaclyn mention this big overhaul that's coming. What would be the No. 1 upgrade, do you think, is the most critical? Well, the first thing that Sean Duffy needs to start with?

PAUL RINALDI: Well, there's multiple things that Secretary Duffy needs to start with. Obviously, hiring more air traffic controllers would help immediately. And they are really focused on putting 3,000 air traffic controllers through the academy this year. In addition, he spoke about the copper wires. You want to make sure that we can get to fiber optic wires throughout our entire system. Unfortunately, the Newark failure that we had the other day is not the only failure we have. We have failures throughout the system with these archaic copper wires all the time.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, let's hear from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Here he is talking about all that on Tuesday on Martha MacCallum's show on Fox News.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN DUFFY: What we have right now is the old-school flip phone. You can't update the flip phone, Martha. You can send as many updates as you want, but it doesn't update.

MARTÍNEZ: Paul, is that a fair comparison - the U.S. air traffic control system like a flip phone?

RINALDI: It's a very fair comparison. If you look at the technology we're using, most of it is from the late 1980s to the 1990s. We still use floppy disks to update our information system. We still have paper strips that we walk around the tower cab with that each controller writes something on and then hands it to the next controller. It is - it's archaic when you think about the technology that's out there that's being used around the world. He's exactly right. We have to upgrade this system.

MARTÍNEZ: How did it get this way? Because, I mean, people had to have known - right? - after a few years that, hey, we're falling behind. Like, this can't be as up to date as we can be.

RINALDI: Yeah. It's been decades in the making. There's been a lot of bells that have been rung that we must do better. Really, there's a lot of blame to go around, but when you look at the funding structure for our aviation system, you can't have these threats of government shutdowns and these government shutdowns continuously to negatively impact the aviation system. And that's what's been happening since basically 2008. We've watched the FAA go through either shutdowns or threats of shutdowns at an average of three times a year. That puts the hiring, the training and modernization back on its heels every three to four months.

MARTÍNEZ: So all that politicking, then, I mean, that's the consequences - right? - that people can't modernize. People can't get hired. People just basically stalled. We're, like, stuck in time when it comes to this air traffic control system.

RINALDI: Yeah. Our air traffic control system is, you know, high-functioning, you know, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It doesn't need to be interrupted by the threats of government shutdowns. It needs to have stable, predictable funding so we can continue to modernize the system and give the American people the best, safest system in the world.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, United is a member of your group, Airlines for America. United's CEO Scott Kirby put out a message to customers last week saying 20% of Newark controllers, quote, "walked off the job." Given your background, Paul, I mean, is that an accurate description of what really happened?

RINALDI: Yeah. I'm not exactly sure what happened in that take on that day. I've heard anything from 30 seconds to 90 seconds. It is very concerning that if a controller can't confirm exactly where that airplane is on the radar scope, if it's - if the scope is freezing or jumping along with static on a frequency, where you can't accurately communicate with the pilots, it becomes very nerve-racking to air traffic controllers.

MARTÍNEZ: Have you gotten a sense from people - I mean, people fly and they're going to keep flying, and it is, you know, a very, very safe way to travel, overall. But have you gotten a sense from people that the trust in the airline business, at all components, is maybe not as strong as it used to be?

RINALDI: Well, listen, aviation is the safest form of flying - safest form of transportation by far, right? So flying is safe. The fact that we're experiencing these delays in Newark, obviously, there's construction on the airport that has a negative impact on how many airplanes you can depart and arrive at that airport. So what happens is the system slows down so that we ensure the safety of the system and the flying public.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, Paul Rinaldi is a former air traffic controller who's now with the trade group Airlines for America. Paul, thanks.

