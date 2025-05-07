CEO of toy company that makes Care Bears discusses impact of Trump's tariffs

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Toy makers are saying that what President Trump predicted might happen as a result of his tariffs might come true.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That's true.

TRUMP: And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.

MARTIN: This week, the CEO of Mattel, which makes Barbie, warned about increasing prices. So we're going to hear from another CEO, Jay Foreman of Basic Fun! You will recognize a lot of their toys - Care Bears, Tonka trucks, Lincoln Logs and Lite-Brite. And Jay Foreman is with us now. Good morning.

JAY FOREMAN: Good morning.

MARTIN: So I understand that about 80% of the toys you manufacture come from China. As briefly as you can, why is that?

FOREMAN: It's because, you know, the industry moved from the U.S. in the '80s. I started in a toy factory in Brooklyn, New York, and that factory moved to Korea in the late '80s and then into China in the '90s. And the whole industry basically migrated there about 30, 40 years ago.

MARTIN: So what have the tariffs, in particular the tariffs on China, meant for your company?

FOREMAN: Well, it's meant we've, you know, really frozen our shipments. We're not able to ship - or we're not really shipping out of China right now because the 145% tariff would basically double the price of all toys. And the market, you know, at this point is not sustaining and not accepting the fact that the cost of the products are going to double on shelf. So they're waiting in China and waiting around the world, hoping that these tariffs start to come down.

MARTIN: So, look, I'm looking online at a certain website where people buy a lot of stuff. I don't want to say what it is.

FOREMAN: I've heard of it.

MARTIN: Right. You've heard of it. OK, so I'm looking at a Tonka truck right now, like, the classic dump truck. It's, like, listed right now for about 25 bucks. So you're saying if you were to bring more toys in, that would cost 50 bucks?

FOREMAN: Yes.

MARTIN: So - and you think people just aren't going to pay that?

FOREMAN: Well, you know, they may pay it, but it'll be quite - it'll be a lot fewer people will pay it because when everything's doubling, you know, your budget only goes halfway. And it's not just for toys. Everything else, many, many other things in the supply chain that you buy in places like Walmart and Target or your corner store, they're all going to go up, so your entire market basket goes up. So, you know, it might not sound like a lot to spend another 10 or 15 or 20 bucks for a toy, but everything in your shopping basket goes up, and then it really starts to hurt the consumer.

MARTIN: But, I mean, you're talking about a $25 truck - Tonka truck, just for the sake of, you know, hypothetical - 10 bucks, 15 bucks? It...

FOREMAN: No. Another...

MARTIN: The truck...

FOREMAN: ...Twenty-five dollars. It'll be a $50 truck.

MARTIN: Another $25. So you're talking about...

FOREMAN: Yeah.

MARTIN: ...$50 for a toy dump truck. You know, the CEO of The Toy Association - an industry group - has pointed out that this is sort of logical, but maybe people don't think about this, that toys are made several months before they're sold in the U.S. He actually said that Christmas is at risk. Is that true?

FOREMAN: Well, Christmas is very much at risk. I think, you know, parents will always find something for their child, even if they have to make it, you know, themselves - you know, arts and crafts. They'll make it. There'll be things on the shelves. The real crisis is, how about all the moms and dads who work for those companies or those are their companies? Will they have a Christmas because they might not have a business? They might not have a job, and that's the knock-on effect of all these things. Truck drivers not picking up at the ports, warehouse workers not unloading, store clerks - shipping not happening, sales not happening, income not happening, people get laid off, businesses close - that's the real danger.

MARTIN: OK.

FOREMAN: People will find things to buy for themselves and their kids, but there's going to be a tremendous amount of damage along the way.

MARTIN: Before we let you go - just this 30 seconds left - are any of your toys made in the U.S.? What would it take to move the rest of the product line here?

FOREMAN: We make things like Lincoln Logs and K'Nex and Tinkertoys here in the U.S. We've got a plan. We're trying to work with the president, and we got a plan to build an operation here in the United States to make some of the products. You can't make them all, but that will take three or four years to set that up. So we're hoping to see some relief in the meantime so we can save Christmas.

MARTIN: That is the founder and CEO of Basic Fun!, Jay Foreman. Thank you so much for talking with us. Let's keep in touch. Tell us how it's going.

