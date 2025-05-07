New law allows Indiana students to transfer schools for athletics

Students will be allowed to transfer school corporations to participate in athletics under a bill sent to Gov. Mike Braun.

He signed HEA 1064 into law on May 1.

Current law prohibits students from transferring to a school district outside of where they live if the reason is primarily for athletics.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The bill also initially required schools to accept cash at sporting events, but that provision was removed in the Senate. The measure will take effect July 1.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.