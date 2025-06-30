Gov. Mike Braun says tolling needs to be an option for Indiana's road funding future

Gov. Mike Braun was given slightly more expansive authority this year to explore tolling Indiana’s interstate highways.

Braun said existing resources — almost solely reliant on fuel taxes — aren’t enough to help Indiana’s transportation network grow.

Braun called fuel taxes a diminishing resource. States are expected to collect less in gas taxes as cars become more fuel efficient and hybrid and electric vehicles become more common.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith recently posted on social media his total opposition to tolling, calling it “another financial burden that Indiana Republicans want to put on Hoosiers.”

Braun said tolling has to be part of the road funding conversation.

“You’re sticking your head in the sand if you don’t have it available as an option,” Braun said.

Indiana cannot unilaterally toll interstate highways. The federal government must approve new tolling.

The governor’s office already had authority to seek that federal approval. A new law this year, HEA 1461, simply removed a ban on new tolling within 75 miles of existing tolls on roads or bridges.

Braun also said tolling is a way to ensure people using the roads are paying for them — especially those who drive through Indiana, potentially without ever stopping.

Braun hinted Interstate 70 was the most attractive option to add new tolling.

