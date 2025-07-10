Braun report highlights elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion across state government

“Diversity has been removed from the state’s employer values.” That’s one of many changes the Braun administration is implementing across Indiana state government to eliminate statements, policies and programs referencing diversity, equity and inclusion.

The governor’s office released a report that follows up on an executive order issued early this year.

The 135-page report includes identifying references to the words diversity, equity and inclusion in archived meeting minutes, changing language in employee handbooks and mission statements, and eliminating positions and programs.

Some examples include working to remove a continuing education requirement for real estate brokers on fair housing laws in listing agreements; ending a program to help Hispanic and Latino families enroll in the 21st Century Scholars program; removing materials from the Indiana Department of Child Services website on racially diverse adoptive families; and eliminating contractors at the Indiana Office of Minority Health.

The governor’s office calls DEI mandates “divisive” and says they lead to inefficiency.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has said Braun’s executive order perpetuates false and negative stereotypes and sends a message that the state doesn’t care about fairness.

