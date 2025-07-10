© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Braun report highlights elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion across state government

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 10, 2025 at 1:59 PM CDT
Mike Braun speaks in his office. Braun is shown in profile, with only his head and shoulders visible. Behind him are his yellow office walls and a window. Braun is a White man, balding with dark gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray sports coat over a white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order in January 2025 to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion across Indiana state government.

“Diversity has been removed from the state’s employer values.” That’s one of many changes the Braun administration is implementing across Indiana state government to eliminate statements, policies and programs referencing diversity, equity and inclusion.

The governor’s office released a report that follows up on an executive order issued early this year.

The 135-page report includes identifying references to the words diversity, equity and inclusion in archived meeting minutes, changing language in employee handbooks and mission statements, and eliminating positions and programs.

Some examples include working to remove a continuing education requirement for real estate brokers on fair housing laws in listing agreements; ending a program to help Hispanic and Latino families enroll in the 21st Century Scholars program; removing materials from the Indiana Department of Child Services website on racially diverse adoptive families; and eliminating contractors at the Indiana Office of Minority Health.

The governor’s office calls DEI mandates “divisive” and says they lead to inefficiency.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has said Braun’s executive order perpetuates false and negative stereotypes and sends a message that the state doesn’t care about fairness.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
