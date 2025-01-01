Best of Lakeshore's Local's 2024

At Lakeshore Public Media, we strive to be an essential part of the Northwest Indiana community. During 2024, we were able to highlight some of the most interesting, unique, and creative individuals, companies, and nonprofits in our area. We are honored to be able to present a program such as this one to you to start 2025.

This hour-long program will be taking segments from our shows, Friends & Neighbors, Eye on the Arts, and the nationally syndicated show, The Whitney Reynolds Show. We also have an array of local community leaders who will be introducing each segment.

From the splashtastic fun of Deep River Waterpark to the hand-crafted, spark-flaring skills of Live Free Fabrication, the year and content we captured within 2024 truly encapsulate what the Northwest Indiana community embodies.

Also, a special shoutout to all of the organizations included in this program! Thank you for doing what you do for the community!

▪ Victor A Garcia, MSM, CFRE - President & CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

▪ Chelsea Stalling Whittington - CEO of C WHITT PR

▪ Neil Samahon - President & CEO of Opportunity Enterprise

▪ Jennifer Trowbridge - President & CEO of CoAction

▪ Sherri Ziller - President & CEO of Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority

▪ Philip Taillon - President & CEO of South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority

▪ Whitney Reynolds - Host of The Whitney Reynolds Show

Friends & Neighbors: Deep River Waterpark

Deep River Water Park has been a staple in the Region for decades. One of the Midwest’s largest outdoor water parks, featuring winding water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, and fun for the whole family. Deep River strives to ensure that its services are accessible for anyone & everyone to have a splashtastic time!

Friends & Neighbors: Buddy Bags

Buddy Bags helps 850+ food-insecure students in 23 schools by providing weekend meals to those in need. The program started in 2017 with 139 students at Mac Arthur Elementary and has since expanded across four districts. It addresses the challenges hungry students face, ensuring they have the nutrition they need to succeed.

Eye on the Arts: Live Free Fabrication

Live Free Fabrication consists of the wife and husband team Aubrey and Brian Zelenka. Each brings their unique set of skills into custom metalwork. Fabricating and building lifelong relationships with clients in their community. Cherishing the small details and hand made quality pieces that will last a lifetime.

Friends & Neighbors: The Blind Social Center

The Blind Social Center was founded by Tony and Connie Blair after Tony lost his sight due to an aggressive form of Glaucoma. Tony and Connie Blair realized that there were not many resources in the Northwest Indiana region that were available for the visually impaired and sought to create a place for the blind and sighted communities to learn, connect and bring light to blindness.

Remembering Tommy Williams

This past year, we lost the voice of sports at Lakeshore Public Media. Born on July 4th, 1957, Tommy Williams embodied the essence of independence and passion, characteristics that defined his lifelong dedication to broadcasting and sports. This segment highlights Tommy Williams's enthusiastic personality and passion for what he did. WHO YOU GOT?!

and the Northwest Indiana sports community are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Williams, whose impactful presence and resonant voice graced the airwaves for over two decades.

Friends & Neighbors: Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run has fun, evidence-based programs that inspire participants to recognize their inner strength, increase their level of physical activity, imagine their possibilities, and confidently stand up for themselves and others.

The Whitney Reynolds Show

Season 8 of The Whitney Reynolds Show focused on resilience, community, and empowerment. She highlights individuals who have faced significant challenges and emerged stronger, featuring experts who share their journeys and transformative impacts.

Owning Your Lane

Eye on the Arts: Tom Sourlis

Tom Sourlis has pursued a lifelong interest in arts and crafts and through that pursuit he has made many kaleidoscopic art pieces using thin glass fusing. For Tom, art has provided a spark of inspiration and creativity that has lasted him a lifetime. With the help of his partner, Twyla Butler, they fan those sparks into the flames that create spectacular glass art.