Black History Month Programming

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice 2/7 | 8:30pm

The story of the African-American Olympians who defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to win hearts and medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. The athletes represented a country that considered them second-class citizens and competed in a country that rolled out the red carpet for them despite an undercurrent of Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism.

Journeys of Black Mathematicians 2/4 & 2/11 | 11pm

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today's mid-career Black mathematicians.

60s & 70s Soul Celebration 2/9 | 3:30pm

The legends of 1960s and 1970s soul music perform their biggest hits; acts include The Temptations, James Brown, Patti LaBelle, The Chi-Lites, The Spinners, Sam Moore and more.

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom 2/15 | 1:30pm

Go beyond the legend and meet the inspiring woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born 200 years ago in Maryland, Harriet Tubman was a conductor of the Underground Railroad, a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, and one of the greatest freedom fighters in our nation’s history.

89th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards 2/14 | 8:30pm

Pulitzer Prize Winner, United States Poet Laureate and best-selling author, Natasha Trethewey picks up the mantel from Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to host a documentary about the 89th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards is the only national juried prize recognizing literature that has made important contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity.

Becoming Frederick Douglas 2/16 | 3:30pm

Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson explores the role Douglass played in securing the right to freedom for African Americans.

100 Years from Mississippi 2/18 | 11pm

Mamie Lang Kirkland still remembers the night in 1915 when panic filled her home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Her family was forced to flee in darkness from a growing mob of men determined to lynch her father and his friend. Mamie’s family escaped, but her father’s friend, John Hartfield, did not.



Mamie vowed to never return to Mississippi – until now. After one hundred years, Mamie’s youngest child, filmmaker, Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, takes his mother back to Ellisville to tell her story, honor those who succumbed to the terror of racial violence, and give testimony to the courage and hope epitomized by many of her generation.

Prince Among Slaves 2/19 | 11pm

Prince Among Slaves is a 2007 historical drama directed, written and produced by Andrea Kalin and narrated by Mos Def made for PBS by Unity Productions Foundation.[1] The film, made in association with Spark Media and Duke Media, is based on the story of Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Sori, a prince from Guinea who was made a slave in the United States and freed 40 years later.

Fuzz 2/21 | 8:30pm

A courageous leader in the historically Black community of North Nashville, Pastor Enoch Fuzz is fighting for his life as he fights for his community. While battling stage 4 cancer, he also faces down gentrification, which threatens to turn neighborhoods into fading memories. As developers begin to replace the churches and homes that have been the heart of the community for generations, Pastor Fuzz steps up to guide his First Corinthian congregation and protect their homes. FUZZ shares the story of a courageous man and his community’s fight to survive. Pastor Fuzz’s journey highlights the power of unity and the strength that comes from standing up for what you believe in. This is a tale of courage, hope, and the determination to safeguard a place and the people who have called it home for more than a century.

Sankofa Chicago 2/21 | 9pm

Sankofa Chicago is a 68-minute documentary that reflects upon the importance of learning black history in order to shape a better future for our young black citizens, starting with Chicago.

Marian Anderson: Once in a Hundred Years 2/23 | 11:30am

Marian Anderson is considered one of the most important opera performers of the 20th century. The celebrated contralto was born in South Philadelphia on Feb. 27, 1897, and played a vital role in the acceptance of African Americans in classical music and other segregated performing arts genres. This program traces the arc of Anderson’s life and her struggles against racism and poverty.

Gospel 2/23 | 1pm

From the blues to hip hop, African Americans have been the driving force of sonic innovation for over a century. Musical styles come and go, but there's one sound that has been a constant source of strength, courage and wisdom on any given Sunday. GOSPEL, the latest history series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr., digs deep into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song.



