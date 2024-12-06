Midwest Beat Blues: December 6, 2024

HOUR ONE:

This first half of the program has a broad selection of songs which are collaborations by two major artists.

Among the collaborating artists featured during the first half are:

B.B. King & Eric Clapton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Joe Walsh, Sam Moore (Sam & Dave) & Sting, Albert King & Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ana Popovic & Lucky Petersen and others

HOUR TWO:

Ally Venable hails from Kilgore Texas and recorded her first album at age 14. She has six albums to her credit to date at age 25 and has recorded with such heavy hitters as BUDDY GUY, JOE BONAMASSA, DEVON ALLMAN, KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD and others.

This second hour features my interview with Ally and songs from throughout her career, including her brand new single "Do You Cry", from her forthcoming 2025 album, AND her holiday blues song "It's Snowing Down in Texas."

THE ALLY VENABLE BAND performs at HOBART ART THEATER on Wednesday, December 11th and before the concert, will do a 5:30pm fan Meet 'N' Greet at Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

