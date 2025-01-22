Midwest Beat Blues: January 17, 2025

This week's program includes new recordings by DEAN ZUCCHERO (with Johnny Burgin), TOM HAMBRIDGE (with Christone Kingfish Ingram), BENNY TURNER, VAL STARR & THE BLUES ROCKET, THE RESURRECTION BLUES BAND, and VANESSA COLLIER.

Deep Cuts and Lost Classics from the likes of ERIC CLAPTON, LITTLE MILTON, SON SEALS, JEFF BECK, HOWARD & THE WHITE BOYS, TAJ MAHAL, ALBERT COLLINS, B.B. KING, ALBERT KING, ARLEN ROTH & JERRY JEMMONT, and CLARENCE "Gatemouth" BROWN.

Some listener favorites by BOBBY RUSH, ETTA JAMES and CHRIS CAIN. Closing out the program this week is a triple play memorial set of songs from SAM MOORE (of Sam & Dave) who passed away at the age of 89 on January 10th. Each of the trilogy are pulled from Moore's final full length album -- "Overnight Sensational" -- and find Sam teaming up with some super star talents. Join show host Tom Lounges in remembering this musical giant and legendary soul man while enjoying some of his last recordings.