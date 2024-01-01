Building Blocks" is Lakeshore’s newest multimedia project that will consist of a six-part television docu-series that examines the science behind early childhood development as well as the issues and obstacles that many families face, while identifying tools and resources that can help give our children the best start to a successful life.

Building Blocks" will also incorporate radio broadcast components that will allow for expanded conversations around specific topics related to early development. Lakeshore will plan several public events to highlight the release of the series and bring together community partners who are helping to build a path to educational excellence for future generations.

Lastly, Lakeshore will build a hub of resources and information supporting early childhood development, which will be accessible on Lakeshore Public Media’s website, mobile app, and social media outlets. Since PBS stations reach more families with young children in low-income families than any other children’s TV network, "Building Blocks" will help educate families with young children while raising awareness about local organizations and resources.

This project would not be possible without the expertise and guidance of co-producer Mary Jane Eisenhaur of First Things First Porter County.

