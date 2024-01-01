Contact
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
Directions to Lakeshore
Main Switchboard: 1-219-756-5656
Toll Free Hotline: 1-800-276-5656
Fax Number: 1-219-755-4312
General Information:
info@lakeshorepublicmedia.org
Membership Information:
membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org
Communication & Outreach
comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org
PUBLIC FILE
In brief, for assistance with our online public inspection file, please contact our Programming Manager at (219) 756-5656.
CLOSED CAPTIONING
View our Closed Captioning Quality Certification Here. In addition, you can contact us for information on Lakeshore PBS Chicago and Northwest Indiana closed captioning at: info@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.