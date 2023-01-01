Frank Lloyd Wright, perhaps the 20th Century's most influential architect, redefined architecture when he designed the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, Illinois. To many scholars, this single-family home represents Wright's first complete foray into the "Prairie Style." Despite this distinction, the structure has remained relatively overlooked in Wright's lexicon. An American Home intends to share the story of this architectural treasure and explore its uncanny connection to the rise, fall, and resurgence of its designer and the community in which it resides.

