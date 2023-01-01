© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local.documentaries
BUY DVDS HERE

shifting sands
Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability
Over a century ago, a rare ecosystem along the south shore of Lake Michigan collided with the industrial giants that built our nation, paving the way for some of the most influential environmental conflicts of the 20th century. It also encompassed one of the most pressing issues of our time: sustainability.
LEARN MORE

everglades-of-the-north
Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh
This award-winning documentary reveals the diverse ecology and controversial saga of the Grand Kankakee Marsh – an area in the Midwest that, less than a century ago, resembled the swamplands of Florida’s Everglades. Join the filmmakers as they explore the astonishing history of the environmental treasure often referred to as the “Everglades of the North.”
LEARN MORE

An American Home
An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright's B. Harley Bradley House
Frank Lloyd Wright, perhaps the 20th Century's most influential architect, redefined architecture when he designed the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, Illinois. To many scholars, this single-family home represents Wright's first complete foray into the "Prairie Style." Despite this distinction, the structure has remained relatively overlooked in Wright's lexicon. An American Home intends to share the story of this architectural treasure and explore its uncanny connection to the rise, fall, and resurgence of its designer and the community in which it resides.
LEARN MORE

The Lively One
The Lively One: Dick Brannan’s Rise to Drag Racing Fame
Ride along on a journey of determination, ingenuity, and guts with Dick Brannan, who rose from obscurity to become a legend on the national grad racing scene.
LEARN MORE