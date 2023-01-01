Educational Resources

At Lakeshore PBS, we are powered by our communities, and we believe communities are powered by education. Like a muscle, the mind gets stronger the more it is worked. These activities and tips allow your kids to continue learning at home, strengthening your students with the tools and know-how to be all they can be; all while having fun!

When using any PBS apps or additional resources, please make sure to have Lakeshore PBS selected as your local station!

On air, Lakeshore PBS broadcasts trusted, educational content for children in grades k-12 every weekend morning. Unlock more standard-certified content and stream it anytime by downloading the free Lakeshore PBS Video app .

For more details and program information, check out our broadcast schedule .