Educational Resources
At Lakeshore PBS, we are powered by our communities, and we believe communities are powered by education. Like a muscle, the mind gets stronger the more it is worked. These activities and tips allow your kids to continue learning at home, strengthening your students with the tools and know-how to be all they can be; all while having fun!
When using any PBS apps or additional resources, please make sure to have Lakeshore PBS selected as your local station!
On air, Lakeshore PBS broadcasts trusted, educational content for children in grades k-12 every weekend morning. Unlock more standard-certified content and stream it anytime by downloading the free Lakeshore PBS Video app.
For more details and program information, check out our broadcast schedule.
Use these printable PBS KIDS Conversation Cards to engage children as they watch their favorite PBS programming. Want even more kids content? Sign up for the PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter. In addition to our on-air educational programming, Lakeshore PBS and PBS KIDS offer countless high-quality and FREE resources to help children in grades K-12 continue to learn at home.
PBS KIDS for Parents
Offers information, activities, and tips for parents and caregivers. Resources are appropriate for ages 2-8.
PBS Apps and Game
Find educational apps from your favorite PBS KIDS programs. Resources are appropriate for ages 3-8.
PBS Kids
Find educational apps from your favorite PBS KIDS programs. Resources are appropriate for ages 3-8.
Sesame Street
The Caring for Each Other initiative has introduced brand new content from “Sesame Street” and streets around the world, as well as a rich array of free, online resources to support children and families.
PBS LearningMedia PBS LearningMedia is a free resource for PreK-12 educators that supports distance learning.
PBS Learning Media’s Full-Time Kid CollectionGet creative with DIY science experiments, homemade bird feeder tutorials and tips on mastering card tricks.
Meet The Helpers
Meet the Helpers is a public media initiative designed to introduce children to community helpers and practice emergency preparedness. This is a great time to talk to children about what’s happening in the world, and empower them to be helpers to keep each other healthy.
The Region Remembers: WWII
Lakeshore PBS created The Region Remembers: WWII, to document the stories, voices & images of Northwest Indiana heroes. Hear over 20 personal accounts from local veterans, their spouses & other civilians that paints a vivid & harrowing portrait of how the war dramatically altered our region during the second great war.
American Experience
This collection of media-based resources around American Experience includes photos, videos, interactive content, documents and audio for a range of grade levels.
Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh
EVERGLADES OF THE NORTH explores the controversial saga of the Grand Kankakee Marsh. A missing piece of American ecology that compels the viewer to consider the vital role wetlands and prairies play in our ecosystem. Educational resources are available to guide students deeper into the history and science of the Grand Kankakee Marsh and help them gain a deeper appreciation of its importance. Request an educators guide at http://www.kankakeemarsh.com/for-educators/
Shifting Sands on the Path to Sustainability
On Lake Michigan’s southern shore, stunning natural beauty collides with heavy industry like nowhere else in the country. The juxtaposition of a priceless dune landscape and enduring industrial expansion set the stage for America’s most influential environmental battles. Educator resources can be found at http://www.shiftingsandsmovie.com/media/resources/