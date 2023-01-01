The Northwest Indiana region represents a wide range of communities and people from all walks of life. Friends & Neighbors is a half-hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana. The series celebrates the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of good people making it happen.

Lakeshore Public Television brings you quality PBS and original programming to educate, enlighten and inform. As your trusted resource for local news, weather, sports, and public affairs in Northwest Indiana and Chicago land, Lakeshore Public Television keeps you connected.

