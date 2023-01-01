© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Northwest Indiana region represents a wide range of communities and people from all walks of life. Friends & Neighbors is a half-hour program exploring what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana. The series celebrates the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of good people making it happen.

Lakeshore Public Television brings you quality PBS and original programming to educate, enlighten and inform. As your trusted resource for local news, weather, sports, and public affairs in Northwest Indiana and Chicago land, Lakeshore Public Television keeps you connected.

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting + more!
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia, Four Corners Winery + more!
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard, All About Art Camp, Project Neighbors + 18th Street Distillery
Make sure to watch the new season of Friends and Neighbors in June! And If you don't already, follow us on youtube to stay up to date on all of our local programs!

