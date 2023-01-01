Lakeshore Public Media, a nonprofit Northwest Indiana broadcaster that operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, continues to ask for the public’s help in raising the necessary funds to replace outdated radio equipment in their Merrillville-based studio. Much of the station’s current equipment has been in use nearly 24/7 for the 14 years the radio station has been in service, so upgrades will modernize the studio and enable the station to serve its audiences better.

As part of these efforts, Lakeshore is excited to announce that donations are now being matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000 thanks to a challenge initiated by former interim CEO Nancy Clifford. The hope is that the added incentive for listeners to have their donations matched will spark an increase in donations from the community.

Donations can be made online or over the phone at 219-756-5656 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.