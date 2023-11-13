Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony 12/12, 9:30pm

Gather together and start a new holiday tradition by watching Sarah’s first-ever holiday special “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony.” “A Christmas Symphony” is the perfect way to celebrate the joy and wonder of the season, with guest appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Aled Jones and Choir Gregorian.

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas 12/16 11:30am (NEW PROGRAM)

Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker 12/18, 7pm

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. Strains of Duke Ellington dovetail with the buzz of neon, driven by the heartbeat of Tchaikovsky, blending classic ballet, urban tap, hip hop, step and jazz into something special. You could say it is a fusion of modern and classical dance....but it's more! It's a celebration of our multi-cultural community!

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce 12/19, 8pm

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

All is Bright: A Concordia Christmas 12/20, 9pm

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to join us for a festive collection of music that brings light, hope, and joy to the season. Premiering December 22 at 8pm, with encores Thursday, December 24 at 10pm and Friday, December 25 at 8pm.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas 12/21, 9am

Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas — from carols to gift-giving, feasting and drinking — was just as popular 500 years ago, with some surprising Tudor twists.

Rick Steves’ European Christmas 12/21, 7pm

RICK STEVES' EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. In the special, Rick visits friends and families in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy to reveal their customs and practices of the holiday season.

Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings and Carols, 12/21, 9 pm (NEW PROGRAM)

Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings and Carols is a fusion of two great Christmas traditions from England and the United States, a 30-year tradition recorded for television for the first time during the 2022 performance

Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special, 12/24, 1:30pm (NEW PROGRAM)

Singer-songwriter, producer and actress Debbie Gibson shares insight and inspiration about recording her first holiday album, Winterlicious and performs some classic and new holiday hits. Singer Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block also discusses what it's like working with Gibson. Hosted by Jen Eckert at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ.

The American St. Nick 12/22, 7pm

The documentary THE AMERICAN SAINT NICK chronicles a day at the height of the war when the battle-weary 28th Infantry Division of the American Army returned hope and joy to the children and people of this war-torn town.

Mysteries of the Jesus Prayer 12/22, 9pm

MYSTERIES OF THE JESUS PRAYER focuses on the ancient and obscure Christian prayer first recited by the Apostles more than 2,000 years ago in the Egyptian desert.

Christmas at Depaul 12/23, 9pm

Join Chicago's DePaul University as the story of the birth of Christ is retold in word and song. CHRISTMAS AT DEPAUL invites viewers to the holiday celebration, which features the talents of DePaul faculty, staff, students, and alumni. The concert includes song performances of "Mary Did You Know," "O Holy Night," "The Angel Gabriel," "Silent Night," "The First Noel," and more.

Deck the Hall: Old St. Patrick’s Church Christmas 12/24, 8pm

The Old St. Patrick’s Church Choir performs Christmas classics.

Purdue 89th Anniversary Christmas Show, 12/24, 9pm (NEW PROGRAM)

The ensembles of Purdue Musical Organizations perform holiday favorites in Purdue University's Elliott Hall of Music, West Lafayette, Indiana.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Love Divine 12/24, 10pm

First held in 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States. Led by five conductors, it features more than 500 student musicians who are members of the college’s world-renowned choirs and orchestra.

Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers 12/25, 8 am

An internationally acclaimed, advanced community handbell choir based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa 12/26, 9 am

Learn about the seven principles of Kwanzaa through real-life stories of impact.

Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration 12/25, 12 pm

We are proud to bring you The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Christmas Celebration. The talented musicians perform Christmas inspired pieces that bloom within the open and welcoming space of the chapel. The centerpiece of the program is The Reddel Memorial Organ. Played by Dr. Sunghee Kim, the organ will be joined by Diego Piedra on violin for an inspired duet and Soprano, Maura Cock.

Karamu: Feast for the 7th Day 12/28, 7:30pm

Hosted by lifestyle expert Sira Williams, Karamu, Feast of the 7th Day explores the tradition of Kwanzaa

.





