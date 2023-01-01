How To Watch

Lakeshore PBS channel List for Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland

PBS — Over The Air

Main – 56

NHK — Over The Air

Main – 56.2

DirectTV

Main - 56 Comcast

Main – 17 or 21

HD – 239

NHK – 377

RCN

Main – 44 AT&T U-verse

Main – 56

HD – 1056

Dish Network

Main – 56 or 8502

MediaCom

Main – 16

HD – 711

NITCO

Main – 56

Check out our full TV schedule

Web

All available PBS national and local Lakeshore PBS shows can be watched in your web browser, desktop, or mobile device. Visit our main video portal.

TIP: Create a free PBS account and use the Sign In button in the top menu bar. Then you can create a watchlist of your favorite shows and episodes, by using the '+ My List' button.

Lakeshore PBS Passport

Lakeshore PBS Passport is an added membership benefit. It provides extended access to 1,500+ episodes of quality PBS programming, available to watch via web browsers, mobile apps, and smart TVs.

Become a Lakeshore PBS Passport member today with a sustaining gift of $5 or more monthly or a one-time gift of at least $60.

YouTube TV

Watch from any device on Youtube TV. Just search for "Lakeshore PBS."

Subscribe to our main channel: Lakeshore PBS on YouTube for local program highlights and more! Be sure to comment and share!

This is what the mobile PBS app looks like when you are logged in and have selected Lakeshore PBS as your station.

Looking for instructions on how to download the PBS app to your smart device?



How do I activate the PBS app?

If you’re using an iOS or Android mobile phone or tablet, you don’t need to activate it, but you can sign in or sign up with a Facebook, Google, or PBS account inside the app.

If you’re using a Roku, Apple TV (tvOS), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or Samsung Smart TV, access the PBS website via the link below to activate your streaming device:

Activate Now

