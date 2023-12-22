© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Lakeshore Board of Directors

Ana Grandfield
Board Member Development / Governance Committee

Calvin Bellamy
Board Vice-Chair / Finance Committee

Dan Gibson
Board Member

Dr. Donita Neff
Board Member

Dr. Larry A. Brechner
Board Chair / Ex-Officio for all Committee

Elizabeth Gingerich
Board Member

Janice Ryba
Treasurer Finance Committee Chair

Gina Van Baren
Board Member

Kenneth Wilk
Board Secretary / Governance Chair

Larry Evans
Board Member Emeritus

Michelle Hassinger
Board Member

Board Meeting Dates

ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 4:00 PM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE

  • January 24th, 2023
  • February 28th, 2023
  • March 28th, 2023
  • April 25th, 2023
  • May 23rd, 2023
  • June 27th, 2023
  • July 25th, 2023
  • August 22nd, 2023
  • September 26th, 2023
  • October 24th, 2023
  • November 28th, 2023
  • December 26th, 2023

Finance Meeting Dates

ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 8:30 AM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE

  • January 20th, 2023
  • February 24th, 2023
  • March 24th, 2023
  • April 21st, 2023
  • May 19th, 2023
  • June 23rd, 2023
  • July 21st, 2023
  • August 18th, 2023
  • September 22nd, 202
  • October 20th, 2023
  • November 24th, 2023
  • December 22, 2023

Community Advisory Board

Gary Wilson
Board Chair - Hammond, IN.
Bill Karrow
Vice Chair - Vandalia, IL.
Debra Rzepczynski
Secretary - Porter Township
Larry Rzepczynski
Member - Porter Township
Warner Baxter
Member - Hobart, IN.
Jeanne Kelly
Member - Valparaiso, IN.
Becky Mateja
Member - Porter Township

Community Advisory Board Meetings

  • January 27th, 2023

@3:00 at Lakeshore Public Media

  • April 21st, 2023

@3:00PM at Lakeshore Public Media

  • July (TBD)
  • October (TBD)

The purpose of Lakeshore Public Media’s volunteer Community Advisory Board (CAB) is to provide a vehicle for the station to receive invaluable input from our viewers and listeners out in the community about our programming as well as our community service efforts and impact on communities throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Membership in the CAB is open to anyone who lives in the designated market area for Lakeshore PBS or Lakeshore Public Radio. Ideal candidates will have an existing knowledge of Lakeshore PBS and/or Lakeshore Public Radio programs and have a commitment to local community involvement.

Contact us today to join the Community Advisor Board! Comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org