Ana Grandfield
Board Member Development / Governance Committee
Calvin Bellamy
Board Vice-Chair / Finance Committee
Dan Gibson
Board Member
Dr. Donita Neff
Board Member
Dr. Larry A. Brechner
Board Chair / Ex-Officio for all Committee
Elizabeth Gingerich
Board Member
Janice Ryba
Treasurer Finance Committee Chair
Gina Van Baren
Board Member
Kenneth Wilk
Board Secretary / Governance Chair
Larry Evans
Board Member Emeritus
Michelle Hassinger
Board Member
Board Meeting Dates
ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 4:00 PM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE
- January 24th, 2023
- February 28th, 2023
- March 28th, 2023
- April 25th, 2023
- May 23rd, 2023
- June 27th, 2023
- July 25th, 2023
- August 22nd, 2023
- September 26th, 2023
- October 24th, 2023
- November 28th, 2023
- December 26th, 2023
Finance Meeting Dates
ALL MEETINGS ARE AT 8:30 AM UNLESS TOLD OTHERWISE
- January 20th, 2023
- February 24th, 2023
- March 24th, 2023
- April 21st, 2023
- May 19th, 2023
- June 23rd, 2023
- July 21st, 2023
- August 18th, 2023
- September 22nd, 202
- October 20th, 2023
- November 24th, 2023
- December 22, 2023
Community Advisory Board
Gary Wilson
Board Chair - Hammond, IN.
Bill Karrow
Vice Chair - Vandalia, IL.
Debra Rzepczynski
Secretary - Porter Township
Larry Rzepczynski
Member - Porter Township
Warner Baxter
Member - Hobart, IN.
Jeanne Kelly
Member - Valparaiso, IN.
Becky Mateja
Member - Porter Township
Community Advisory Board Meetings
- January 27th, 2023
@3:00 at Lakeshore Public Media
- April 21st, 2023
@3:00PM at Lakeshore Public Media
- July (TBD)
- October (TBD)
The purpose of Lakeshore Public Media’s volunteer Community Advisory Board (CAB) is to provide a vehicle for the station to receive invaluable input from our viewers and listeners out in the community about our programming as well as our community service efforts and impact on communities throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
Membership in the CAB is open to anyone who lives in the designated market area for Lakeshore PBS or Lakeshore Public Radio. Ideal candidates will have an existing knowledge of Lakeshore PBS and/or Lakeshore Public Radio programs and have a commitment to local community involvement.
Contact us today to join the Community Advisor Board! Comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org