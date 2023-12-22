The purpose of Lakeshore Public Media’s volunteer Community Advisory Board (CAB) is to provide a vehicle for the station to receive invaluable input from our viewers and listeners out in the community about our programming as well as our community service efforts and impact on communities throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Membership in the CAB is open to anyone who lives in the designated market area for Lakeshore PBS or Lakeshore Public Radio. Ideal candidates will have an existing knowledge of Lakeshore PBS and/or Lakeshore Public Radio programs and have a commitment to local community involvement.

Contact us today to join the Community Advisor Board! Comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org