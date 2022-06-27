Lakeshore Classic Movies

Latest Episodes
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Topper (Roland Young) tries to help a pretty ghost find her killer in this comedy-mystery.
Bob Hope is mistaken for a detective by a baroness (Dorothy Lamour) in film noir parody.