LCM December 2024

Sat. December 21st at 10pm

Scrooge (1935)

Charles Dickens’s classic holiday tale of greed, ghosts, redemption and the Christmas spirit is brought to the screen with Seymour Hicks as the world’s most well-known miser: Ebenezer Scrooge.

Jerk of All Trades (1949)

Jerk of All Trades (1949)

Moe, Larry, and Shemp try their hand at interior decorating.

Sun. December 22nd Double Feature starting at 11am

A Christmas Wish (1950)

A down-on-their-luck vaudeville family can’t afford to pay rent on a run-down ground floor apartment at Christmas. An unexpected guardian angel in the form of a squirrel comes into their lives, showering them with money. Jimmy Durante stars in this fun holiday feature.

Sat. Dec. 28th at 10pm

Sat. Dec. 28th at 10pm

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

Fictionalized biographical film tells the story of Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey. Raised in a Pennsylvania coal-mining community and pushed to study music by their father, the brothers become big-time bandleaders during the swing era who must overcome their biggest challenge to stardom: sibling rivalry.

Sun. Dec. 29th - Double Feature starting at 11am

Dinner at the Ritz (1937)

When her fiancé’s car accident brings together a woman (Annabella) and a stranger (David Niven), sparks fly. When her wealthy father is murdered, the daughter looks for those who might have plotted against him in this Romance - Mystery.

Algiers (1938)

Suave and dashing jewel thief (Charles Boyer) meets a beautiful girl (Hedy Lamarr) and gets caught in a love triangle in the mysterious Casbah in the native quarter of Algiers.