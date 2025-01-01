Sat. January 4th Starting at 10 pm

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

Bing Crosby stars as Father O'Malley, who is transferred to a soon-to-be-condemned school run by Sister Benedict (Ingrid Bergman), where they have different ideas for turning the place around.

The Bells of St. Mary's (1945)

Jerk of All Trades (1949)

Moe, Larry, and Shemp try their hand at interior decorating.

Sun. January 5th - Double Feature starting at 11am

The Time of Your Life (1948)

James Cagney is a regular at Nick's Saloon who watches everyone come and go. He meets eccentric old friends and new ones in the form of William Bendix, Broderick Crawford and Jeanne Cagney in this adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatic play.

The Emperor Jones (1933)

A railroad porter lies, swindles and murders to get ahead, only to evade the law by escaping to Haiti. The fugitive tricks the natives to believe he is immortal and declares himself ‘emperor’ in this film based on the Eugene O’Neil play.

Sat. January 11th at 10pm

Lost Horizon (1937)

A plane crash in the Himalayas delivers a diplomat (Ronald Colman) and a group of survivors to the secluded land of Shangri-La – but is it the miraculous utopia it appears to be? Directed by Frank Capra, the film costars Thomas Mitchell and Sam Jaffe.

Lost Horizon (1937)

Three Stooges - Sing a Song of Six Pants (1947)

To earn a big reward, tailors Moe, Larry & Shemp try to catch a crook.

Sun. January 12th - Double Feature starting at 11am

Made for Each Other (1939)

Young lawyer (Jimmy Stewart) marries a woman (Carole Lombard) instead of the boss’ daughter. The couple then battles lack of money, illness, and Stewart's meddling mother in this heartfelt family drama.

St. Martin’s Lane (1938)

A savvy street performer (Charles Laughton) helps a beautiful pickpocket find a new career. Taken under his wing, the young woman (Vivien Leigh) must decide if she will desert her street roots for a high-society songwriter (Rex Harrison).

Sat. January 18th at 10pm

Cyrano De Bergerac (1950)

Cyrano (Jose Ferrer in an Oscar-winning performance) is admired by his men for his courage, swordsmanship and mighty wit but he is hopelessly lost in love and unable to profess his feelings to the beautiful Roxane out of fear he will be rejected because of his appearance.

Sun. January 19th - Double Feature starting at 11am

Jamaica Inn (1939)

Orphan Mary (Maureen O'Hara, in her first lead role) moves in with her aunt and uncle who run the Jamaica Inn in Cornwall. Mary soon discovers a secret band of smugglers, but can she trust the town’s mysterious magistrate (Charles Laughton) to help her escape?

Love Affair (1939)

Michel (Charles Boyer) and Terry (Irene Dunne) meet on a ship and fall in love. Unfortunately, they are both engaged to be married to someone else. They agree to meet six months later, at the top of the Empire State Building, if neither of them has married.

Love Affair (1939)

Sat. January 25th at 10pm

Meet John Doe (1941)

Frank Capra directs this story of a recently fired reporter (Barbara Stanwyck) who prints a fake letter from an unknown "John Doe," threatening suicide in protest of social ills. When the note causes an uproar, the newspaper hires her back, along with a homeless man (Gary Cooper) to play the mysterious Doe.

Meet John Doe (1941)

Sun. January 26th - Double Feature starting at 11am

A Star is Born (1937)

A young actress (Janet Gaynor) comes to Hollywood with dreams of stardom, but achieves them only with the help of an alcoholic, aging leading man (Fredric March) in this Best Picture nominated drama directed by William A. Wellman.

The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)

Acclaimed actor Charles Laughton won his only Best Acting Oscar for his performance as the English king who was married six times without producing the male heir he desired most.