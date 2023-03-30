Lakeshore Public Radio to support NWI mayoral debates

Lakeshore Public Media partners with the League of Women Voters to support and broadcast Northwest Indiana mayoral debates of Gary, Portage, and Lake Station. The three primary debates occur throughout April and are set to broadcast across Lakeshore Public Radio mediums.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio, Tom Maloney, is the moderator for each of the three debates. People can submit questions for the debate candidates by emailing comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

“Debates are oftentimes a citizen's only chance to see and hear from candidates before they're elected to office. These opportunities, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, allow for clear and open communication between candidates and constituents. We're proud of the nearly decade’s worth of work that we've done in bringing local debates to the Northwest Indiana communities that we serve,” Maloney said.

About the Debates

Portage

The Portage mayoral debate for the Republican Primary election is organized by LWV of Porter County, and occurs on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The doors open for the public at 6 p.m. CT. Debates will be held in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park located at 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN.

Candidates for the Portage debate are Austin Bonta and former mayor, John Cannon. A live stream of the debate will be made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate will broadcast April 5 at 7 p.m. on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio.

Gary

The Gary mayoral debate for the Democratic Primary election is organized by LWV of the Calumet Area. The debate takes place Thursday, April 6, 2023 and is open to the public. The debate is hosted at 1600 W 25th Avenue, in Gary, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Candidates for the Gary debate are Indiana State Senator, Eddie Melton, and Mayor Jerome Prince. A live stream of the debate will be made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate will broadcast April 10 at 7 p.m. on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio.

Lake Station

Lake Station’s mayoral debate, hosted by LWV of the Calumet Area, happens April 24, 2023. The forum will be held in the large meeting room of Lake Station – New Chicago Branch of the Lake County Public Library, located at 2007 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN. Doors open for the public at 6 p.m.

Candidates for Lake Station’s mayoral debate are Neil Anderson and Mayor Bill Carrol. A live stream of the debate will be made available via Lakeshore Public Radio’s Facebook page. The radio broadcast of the debate will broadcast April 26 at 7 p.m. on 89.1 FM, Lakeshore Public Radio.

About the Organizations

The League of Women Voters of is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.