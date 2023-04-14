Applications for Valparaiso School Board due April 21

Valparaiso residents have just a few more days to apply for a seat on the school board. Applications are due at noon on Friday, April 21.

The city had already gotten nine applications, as of Monday's council meeting, but council member Diana Reed declined to name the applicants. "I don't want names to get out and then for it to discourage other people from submitting their name," Reed explained. "And so to just be able to get the number of applications coming in if people are interested because we really want to be able to have anybody who's interested submit their application."

The seat is currently held by Jennifer Bognar.

While most Region school districts elect their board members, Valparaiso Community Schools' board members are appointed: four by the Valparaiso City Council and one by the Center Township Board. To qualify, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, live in Valparaiso and — to maintain political balance — cannot be a Republican.

Council members will hold an executive session to narrow the list of applicants to four, followed by two rounds of public interviews.