Lakeshore PBS launches new season of nationally syndicated 'Whitney Reynolds Show'

Lakeshore PBS will premiere the new season of the hit topics based 'Whitney Reynolds Show' Monday, April 17, 2023. The 'Whitney Reynolds Show' tagline is “Your Story Matters” and focuses on public affairs that educate and inform viewers while also being dedicated to providing a safe space for delicate life stories. Whitney Reynolds, host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” of the “Whitney Reynolds Show,” began growing the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. The independently-owned television show ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication with Lakeshore PBS as the presenting station, in January 2021. Whitney has won a host of awards during the lifespan of her career. “Whitney Reynolds Show” itself has been recognized with multiple Telly Awards including Telly Gold Winner for People’s Choice and Telly Bronze Winner for National Programming in 2022. The Whitney Reynolds Show has also been nominated for an Emmy-Award. Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson speaks with Whitney Reynolds to get a sneak peek into the new season.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at www.lakeshorepbs.org.

Lakeshore PBS is proud to serve as the presenting station of The Whitney Reynolds Show. The fifth season of the Whitney Reynolds Show will premiere this Monday, April 17, 2023 6:30 pm on Lakeshore PBS channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.