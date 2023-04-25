Valpo Council approves annexation of Franciscan property

The city of Valparaiso continues to grow. About 26 acres owned by Franciscan Alliance were annexed by the city council Monday.

Planning director Beth Shrader said an annexation agreement, which could involve a payment in lieu of taxes, is still being finalized. "The details of that are still in the works," Shrader told council members Monday. "We're waiting for a response, more coordination with Franciscan."

The two parcels to be annexed are located east of State Road 49 and north of the Ivy Tech campus. Shrader previously explained that the land is already surrounded by the city.

"There's no capital costs to the city required because services are already provided in Eastport Center and accessible to the petitioner who will extend them into their property, as needed," Shrader told council members earlier this month.

It'll be zoned for a business park development, at the recommendation of the plan commission.