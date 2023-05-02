© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Gary mayor unseated in primary

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT
5-2-EddieMeltonGary.jpg
screenshot from Eddie Melton Facebook video
Mayoral candidate Eddie Melton acknowledges his supporters on Election Night.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince appears to have been unseated. Results late Tuesday showed State Senator Eddie Melton ahead of the current mayor for the Democratic Party nomination, with almost 59 percent of the vote.

Melton says his top priorities, if elected mayor, are public safety and blight elimination. "I think folks are just ready for a change, a non-traditional quote-unquote 'politician,'" Melton told Lakeshore Public Media.

Melton would face Republican Andrew Delano on November's ballot.

