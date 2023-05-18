Governor Holcomb calls for compromise on national debt ceiling negotiations

Governor Eric Holcomb says the possibility of a national debt default remains a concern for Indiana. "Like, 'You got one job, man!' It's like, 'Balance the book and pay your bills!'" Holcomb told reporters following an event in Northwest Indiana on Monday.

He said states like Indiana have done a good job of handling their finances, and the state needs a partner that can do the same. "This has consequences, and this has, you might say, national security consequences, when you start to look at currencies around the world," Holcomb added.

But the governor is confident a default can be avoided — if lawmakers compromise. "If you just hold ground in a very extreme position and think that you want to get everything and give up nothing, we're not going to solve this," Holcomb said.

He called on lawmakers to avoid the "pain or drama" that often takes place before they act.