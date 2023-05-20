INDOT to hold open house on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program in Merrillville

Residents have a chance to weigh in on Indiana's future transportation projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a series of open houses on its draft 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

INDOT representatives will be at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville on Wednesday, May 24 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and again from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Two virtual presentations will be held Thursday, June 1. Comments may also be submitted on INDOT's website by June 22.