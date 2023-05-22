Region unemployment rates drop from March to April but remain in line with last year's numbers

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates dropped from March to April but remain in line with the same period last year.

Lake County's unemployment rate, which is not seasonally-adjusted, dropped from 5.5 percent in March to 3.9 percent in April, unchanged from April of 2022. Porter County's April unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in March but up from 2.7 percent in April of 2022. Still, the actual number of residents employed increased in both counties, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, and their labor forces have grown.

Gary, Hammond, East Chicago and Hobart all saw a drop in their unemployment rates since last April. Crown Point, Merrillville, Portage and Schererville all saw a slight increase.