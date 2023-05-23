Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group May Economic Outlook

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a 16-year high raising its benchmark rate by another quarter of a point as fight to tame inflation persists. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did however hint at a pause as soon as June. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Abbey Omodumbi, an assistant vice president and senior economist with the PNC Financial Services Group to get the organizations take on the latest jobs report.