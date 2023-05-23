© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group May Economic Outlook

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a 16-year high raising its benchmark rate by another quarter of a point as fight to tame inflation persists. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did however hint at a pause as soon as June. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Abbey Omodumbi, an assistant vice president and senior economist with the PNC Financial Services Group to get the organizations take on the latest jobs report.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupPNC Financial Services Group senior economist Abbey OmodunbiIndiana economics
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson