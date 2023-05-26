Dead dogs found during investigation of suspected puppy mill

The Lake County Sheriff's Department says it found more than 40 dogs, at least four of them dead, while investigating a suspected puppy mill operation. Police say they served warrants at a home in Crown Point and a barn near Rensselaer on Thursday, after getting an anonymous tip about a man buying unusually large amounts of dog food and animal medical supplies.

Officers say they found dozens of dogs in various conditions, and they're investigating allegations that the person running the operation may have illegally performed surgery on some of the animals. Veterinarians have been assessing the surviving dogs, and they've been placed in the care of Lake County Animal Adoption & Control. The sheriff's department says a 41-year-old man is being questioned, but the investigation continues.