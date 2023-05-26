Regionally Speaking: Gun Culture and Policy

Following the tragic shooting death of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employee, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared that gun violence has become a “public health crisis” in America. And many community members are speaking out asking for legislative changes in gun ownership to help curb the number of mass shootings across the nation. Lakeshore Public Media will spend the next few months speaking with experts as well as policymakers about the Second Amendment as well as the underlying trauma that may be building up. Joining hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney to discuss his latest column for the Indiana Business Journal as well as a course Gun Culture and Policy is political scientist Pierre Atlas, a senior lecturer at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI .

