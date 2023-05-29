More ramp closures and lane restrictions coming to I-65, as concrete work enters next phase

Work on southbound I-65 is scheduled to move to its next phase, starting Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from U.S. 12/20 and 15th Avenue to southbound I-65 will close. Traffic from the Toll Road heading south on I-65 will be shifted to a crossover express lane through the I-80/94 interchange, with no access to the Ridge Road exit.

Those restrictions will remain in place through mid-June. INDOT expects traffic to be heavily impacted, and drivers should expect delays during peak times.

The work is part of a concrete restoration project taking place on I-65.