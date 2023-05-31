South Shore Line to make extra stops, run extra trains for Taylor Swift concerts
The South Shore Line will be making extra stops and running extra trains for this weekend's Taylor Swift concerts.
On Friday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street between 2:08 and 6:06 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 11:06 and 12:51 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday, trains will drop off passengers at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. and pick them up at 11:21 p.m. and 12:51.
Additionally, an extra eastbound train will pick up passengers 30 minutes after the end of the concert on all three nights and make all stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.