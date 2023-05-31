© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

South Shore Line to make extra stops, run extra trains for Taylor Swift concerts

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
provided by Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
/

The South Shore Line will be making extra stops and running extra trains for this weekend's Taylor Swift concerts.

On Friday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street between 2:08 and 6:06 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 11:06 and 12:51 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday, trains will drop off passengers at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. and pick them up at 11:21 p.m. and 12:51.

Additionally, an extra eastbound train will pick up passengers 30 minutes after the end of the concert on all three nights and make all stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.

Tags
Local News south shore line
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger