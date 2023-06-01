© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Hohman Ave. to close in downtown Hammond for reconstruction

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
GoHammond.com

Hohman Avenue will be closed in downtown Hammond, starting Friday. The city says Hohman will be closed between Sibley and Russell streets until August 11.

It's part of the downtown Hammond master plan that involves reducing the street to one lane in each direction, with center median parking and curbside parallel parking. The goal is to make downtown Hammond more pedestrian-friendly.

Drivers are asked to use Stateline, Sohl or Calumet as a detour. Trucks are prohibited on Hohman Avenue south of Michigan and on Sibley Street east of Stateline.

Local News Downtown Hammond Hohman Avenue Redesign ProjectCity of Hammond
Michael Gallenberger
