Hohman Ave. to close in downtown Hammond for reconstruction

Hohman Avenue will be closed in downtown Hammond, starting Friday. The city says Hohman will be closed between Sibley and Russell streets until August 11.

It's part of the downtown Hammond master plan that involves reducing the street to one lane in each direction, with center median parking and curbside parallel parking. The goal is to make downtown Hammond more pedestrian-friendly.

Drivers are asked to use Stateline, Sohl or Calumet as a detour. Trucks are prohibited on Hohman Avenue south of Michigan and on Sibley Street east of Stateline.