RailCats under new ownership

The Gary SouthShore RailCats have been sold. The RailCats announced Thursday that Patrick and Lindy Salvi, who've owned the baseball team since 2008, have sold it to technology executive Joseph Eng.

In a statement, Patrick Salvi called the sale a "difficult decision filled with mixed emotions" and added that it's "been a tremendous honor to be an anchor of downtown Gary and Northwest Indiana." Eng is currently part of the executive team at Billtrust and has previously worked at TravelClick, JetBlue Airways and SWIFT.

He says he's excited to work with partners, fans and players, and he looks forward to building on the Salvis' legacy.