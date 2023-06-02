© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
Alzheimer's Association
/

The month of June recognizes Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month which promotes understanding of the disease, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection and diagnosis. The campaign includes fundraising, educational events, and advocacy efforts to support research and care for those affected by the disease. The aim is to reduce stigma, improve support, and ultimately find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Laura Forbes, Communications Director with Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. Laura shares information about how we can all support community members living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is. Also joining the conversation is Lynn Duttlinger, Senior Director with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, a long time financial supporter of the organization who will share her family’s personal 11 year journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information visit: https://www.alz.org/indiana

Local News regionally speaking alzheimers diagnosis Alzheimers Disease Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter Alzheimer's Association
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
