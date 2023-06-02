Regionally Speaking: Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

The month of June recognizes Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month which promotes understanding of the disease, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection and diagnosis. The campaign includes fundraising, educational events, and advocacy efforts to support research and care for those affected by the disease. The aim is to reduce stigma, improve support, and ultimately find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Laura Forbes, Communications Director with Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. Laura shares information about how we can all support community members living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is. Also joining the conversation is Lynn Duttlinger, Senior Director with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, a long time financial supporter of the organization who will share her family’s personal 11 year journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information visit: https://www.alz.org/indiana

