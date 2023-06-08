Highland looking to change more streetlights to LED

More LED streetlights may soon be coming to Highland. The town is looking to convert its streetlights to LED technology along Kennedy Avenue, Ridge Road, 45th Street and part of Cline Avenue.

Public Works Director Mark Knesek says with NIPSCO proposing significant rate hikes, now is the time to do it. "It would serve the businesses well to have better street lighting and all the residents, and it will pay for itself on a cheaper NIPSCO bill in about seven years," Knesek told the town council during a study session Monday.

The estimated cost is more than $300,000, which town officials believe could be covered with TIF money.

During Monday's study session, town council member Roger Sheeman noted that Highland saved $8,000 a year, when it switched to LED streetlights in the downtown area.