ISP crackdown on commercial vehicles turns up 70 violations in 20 inspections

Indiana State Police say a crackdown on commercial vehicles led to some concerning findings Wednesday. Troopers from the Lowell Post teamed up with the state police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Newton County Sheriff's Office for an enforcement blitz focusing on U.S. 41 and State Road 55.

Police say the 20 inspections they conducted turned up 70 violations. Troopers say one truck was driving on a flat tire, one driver didn't have a commercial driver's license and one driver was in possession of marijuana.

Ten of the 20 trucks that were weighed were found to be overweight. Nine citations were issued, along with 13 warnings.