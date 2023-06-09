Aquinas Catholic Community School to unveil $3M expansion

On Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm Aquinas Catholic Community School will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a $3 million expansion project to accommodate the school's rapidly growing student population in Merrillville. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Chris Nolte and Dee Dotson speaks to the school principal Lisa Gutierrez as well as Dan Kozlowski, Managing Director of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana about the event that will recognize school officials, community members and strategic partners that made this significant upgrade possible.