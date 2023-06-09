© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Aquinas Catholic Community School to unveil $3M expansion

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Chris Nolte,
Dee Dotson
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
Aquinas Catholic Community School to unveil $3 million expansion Monday, June 12, 2023.
Aquinas Catholic Community School, Big Shoulders Fund, Dean and Barbara White Foundation, Diocese of Gary
/
Aquinas Catholic Community School to unveil $3 million expansion Monday, June 12, 2023.

On Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm Aquinas Catholic Community School will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a $3 million expansion project to accommodate the school's rapidly growing student population in Merrillville. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Chris Nolte and Dee Dotson speaks to the school principal Lisa Gutierrez as well as Dan Kozlowski, Managing Director of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana about the event that will recognize school officials, community members and strategic partners that made this significant upgrade possible.

Chris Nolte
Chris Nolte produces and hosts “Regionally Speaking” aired weekdays from noon to 1:00 p.m. He's also the temporary local "Morning Edition" host.
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
