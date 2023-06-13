© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Indiana University Northwest archivist curates Emancipation Display

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT

Juneteenth is the now federally recognized holiday celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Also called Jubilation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. In recognition of Juneteenth, Indiana University Northwest will host a series of events on its regional campus. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks Jeremy Pekarek, an archivist at the university about his curated exhibit Emancipation Display. The work honors the legacy of John Eubanks, a former slave and Union Army soldier who lived his final years in Gary, Indiana.

For more information on Emancipation Display or any of the Juneteenth celebrations on the Indiana University Northwest campus visit https://www.iun.edu/news/2023/juneteenth-events.htm

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
