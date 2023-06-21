Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on youth mental health

Mental Health Awareness Month is more important that ever as we continue to see an unprecedented decline in youth mental health. Today, youth are faced with more stressors than their predecessors when you factor in the pressures that come with the demands of school which for some can cause anxiety and depression, home life, social media, peer pressure and let us not forget isolation as a result of the pandemic. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman who shares her latest column addressing childhood mental illness.