© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on youth mental health

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published May 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT

Mental Health Awareness Month is more important that ever as we continue to see an unprecedented decline in youth mental health. Today, youth are faced with more stressors than their predecessors when you factor in the pressures that come with the demands of school which for some can cause anxiety and depression, home life, social media, peer pressure and let us not forget isolation as a result of the pandemic. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman who shares her latest column addressing childhood mental illness.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silvermanmental health topicsmental health advocatesMental Health First Aidyouth mental health issues
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson