Local News

Regionally Speaking: International Widows Day

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT

International Widows Day is a day dedicated to honoring a group that can often be overlooked. A spouse’s death is not only traumatic and full of emotion for the surviving spouse – but also a time when a widow must navigate a new financial future – which is understandably daunting if you don’t know where to begin. What may come as a surprise, though, is that individuals widowed age 65 or older comprise only 19 percent of all widowed people ages 15 or older in the U.S. – meaning most widows are under age 65. In an effort to spread more awareness about the key financial moves one should consider after the death of a spouse Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to local financial advisor Greg Hammer who offers financial tips specific to widows to help them navigate their new financial landscape easier.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/

Local News regionally speakingLocal NewsNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerfinancial literacyfinancial planning and adviceretirement adviceplanning for retirement
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
