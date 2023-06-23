Regionally Speaking: International Widows Day

International Widows Day is a day dedicated to honoring a group that can often be overlooked. A spouse’s death is not only traumatic and full of emotion for the surviving spouse – but also a time when a widow must navigate a new financial future – which is understandably daunting if you don’t know where to begin. What may come as a surprise, though, is that individuals widowed age 65 or older comprise only 19 percent of all widowed people ages 15 or older in the U.S. – meaning most widows are under age 65. In an effort to spread more awareness about the key financial moves one should consider after the death of a spouse Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to local financial advisor Greg Hammer who offers financial tips specific to widows to help them navigate their new financial landscape easier.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/