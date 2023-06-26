© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on child well-being in Indiana

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

Indiana ranks 24th in child well-being, according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a 50-state report developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing recent child- and family-related data. Indiana Youth Institute leads this important data collection and analysis in Indiana as our state’s KIDS COUNT® Data home. Our country’s lack of affordable and accessible child care short-changes children and causes parents in Indiana to frequently miss work or even quit their jobs, while those who can find care are paying dearly for it. These child care challenges cost the American economy billions of dollars a year. Although last year’s and this year’s rankings cannot be directly compared due to data shifts, an overall child well-being rank of 24th compared to other states is Indiana’s highest ranking in 10 years. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman about how this information impacts us all in the Hoosier state as well as share what we can do to support youth is .

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami SilvermanChild care in Indianathe cost of child care
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson