IndivisibleNWI, State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. will hold town hall highlighting transformative benefits of Inflation Reduction Act

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
Indivisible NWI
/

On August 16, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, marking arguably the most significant action Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation’s history. According to the White House, the Inflation Reduction Act’s $370 billion in investments will lower energy costs for families and small businesses, accelerate private investment in clean energy solutions in every sector of the economy and every corner of the country, strengthen supply chains for everything from critical minerals to efficient electric appliances, and create good-paying jobs and new economic opportunities for workers.

On Thursday, June 29th at 6:00 pm citizens' group Indivisible NWI president Kim Eldridge and State Representative Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) will hold a town hall to highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has led to transformative improvements in Hoosiers' lives and their communities. During the Powering Progress event, IndivisibleNWI will also provide updates on working groups and State Rep. Harris will give an update on the Indiana General Assembly.

The town hall will take place at Merrillville Public Library at 1919 81st Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410.

For registration information visit https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwi/event/565956/?referring_vol=3134408&rname=Kim×lot=3933049&referring_participation=23278788&referring_data_signature=v1-b723848e47b2cba0&share_medium=copy_link&share_context=signup-form-modal

