Regionally Speaking: The Souls of Queer Folk Being An Effective Ally

During arguably one of the most popular Ted Talks on diversity ---actress and activist America Ferrara stood center stage on a red dot and declared My identity is my superpower not an obstacle and it speaks to the leadership acumen Cultural Genius™ described in the new book The Souls of Queer Folk How Understanding LGBTQ+ Culture Can Transform Your Leadership Practice by Dr. Joel A. Davis Brown, which debuted earlier this year. In recognition of Pride Month Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to the author about why we should all be "queer minded".

Dr. Joel A. Davis Brown is a sought-after public speaker, poet, entrepreneur, and self-identified “nerd” specializing in organizational strategy and culture, transformational leadership, global inclusion, executive coaching, conflict resolution, and strategic storytelling. He is the Chief Visionary Officer of Pneumos LLC, a management consulting and coaching firm based in San Francisco, USA, and Nairobi, Kenya. He is also the co-founder of the Global Inclusion Praxis Model as well as the Global Inclusion Certification Program, a global institute designed to train practitioners on how to facilitate equity work anywhere around the world.

Best known for his critical analysis, creativity, humor, and his ability to build consensus, Dr. Davis Brown has partnered with Fortune 500 Companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies on six continents to help them achieve sustained growth and organizational breakthroughs. His clients have ranged from LinkedIn to the United Nations, and his “sweet spots'' have included diversity, equity, and inclusion, emotional intelligence, anti-racism, LGBTQ+ inclusion, interpersonal dialogue, and intercultural communication.

He is an adjunct professor at the IESEG School of Management in Paris & Lille, France, where he teaches Storytelling for Leaders and Story Listening. As a change agent, Dr. Davis Brown works strategically to cultivate innovative, creative, and adaptive environments where the cultural genius™ of everyone can be harnessed and leveraged successfully. Additionally, he is the author of the groundbreaking book, The Souls of Queer Folk: How Understanding LGBTQ+ Cultural Values Can Transform Your Leadership Practice.

Company Site: www.pneumos.com

Instagram: @joelabrown

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/joelanthonybrown